Home » India » Summer 2023: Three-day Mango Festival begins in Mumbai
1-MIN READ

Summer 2023: Three-day Mango Festival begins in Mumbai

Reported By: Dhananjay Dalvi

Edited By: Kavya Mishra

News18

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:46 IST

Mumbai, India

Mango Festival will go on till May 14. (News18)

Mango Festival will go on till May 14. (News18)

The three-day Mango festival that began on May 12 is being held at the municipal ground near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar

As summer finally sets in, a mango festival is being held in Mumbai to make varieties of mangos available to all the Mumbaikers.

The three-day Mango festival that began on May 12 is being held at the municipal ground near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar. Organised by Vikrant Achrekar, this is the second edition of this festival this year.

The three-day Mango festival began on May 12.

Aam Dindi- The Centre of Attraction during the fest

Aamr Dindi was the special attraction of this festival. For the event, all the participants in the palanquin ceremony dressed in traditional Marathamola attire, while the women wore Nauvari sarees and fetes.

Aamr Dindi was the special attraction of this festival.

A total of 50 stalls like mango stall, mango based food stall, food stalls have been installed as well as various competitions like cooking competition, selfie competition, cultural program, melodious music program are being organised.

This apart, the organisers created a special mango garden themed-selfie point to give attendees an authentic feel of Konkan mangroves.

A special selfie point was created for attendees.

“It has been a tradition that everyone offers mangoes to the god on the day of Akshaya Tritiya. Similarly, we also started this festival by offering the first box of mangoes at the feet of Ganaraya at the beginning of the festival. Along with this, by chanting the famous Garhana in Malvan in Konkan, we sought blessings of Ganaraya so the festival goes well," Vikrant Acharekar, organiser, said.

    The festival serves as an open market for farmers.

    However, this year’s mango festival went on after days of brainstorming and apprehension due to non-availability of mangoes in the market but the organisers went ahead with the idea to help provide farmers an open market to the farmers.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 17:46 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 17:46 IST