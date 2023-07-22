Summer Skincare Routine For Those Living In Hot Cities: Don’t Miss These Tips

Summer skin care is crucial, especially in hot cities where the scorching sun and high temperatures can damage on our skin. The combination of intense heat, UV radiation, and increased humidity can lead to various skin problems like sunburn, dehydration, acne breakouts, and premature aging. To protect and maintain healthy skin during the summer months, it’s important to follow a diligent skin care routine. Dr Ishmeet Kaur, MBBS, MD Dermatology, Director and Co-Founder, Dermosphere Clinic shares some essential tips to keep your skin glowing and protected in hot cities.

Sunscreen

The most crucial step in summer skin care is applying sunscreen. Opt for a light weight, broad-spectrum sunscreen with a high SPF (at least 30) and apply it generously to all exposed areas of your body, including your face, neck and arms.

Reapply every three hours, especially if you’re spending extended periods outdoors. The sun’s rays are mostly intense between the time period 10 am to 4 pm. Whenever possible, avoid direct sun exposure during these hours.

Hydration Inside and Out

In hot cities, the body tends to lose moisture quickly due to excessive sweating. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water throughout the day to prevent dryness, irritation, and fine lines. Try to include hydrating foods like watermelon, cucumbers, and citrus fruits in your diet. Even in hot weather, moisturising is essential. Choose a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser that hydrates your skin without feeling heavy or greasy. Look for moisturisers with ingredients like hyaluronic acid or aloe vera, which provide hydration and soothe the skin.

Cleansing

Cleanse your face twice a day using a gentle cleanser that suits your skin type. Cleansing helps in removing, excess oil, dirt and impurities, preventing clogged pores and breakouts. Avoid harsh cleansers that can strip away the skin’s natural oils, leading to dryness and irritation.

Exfoliation

Regular exfoliation is vital to remove dead skin cells and unclog pores. Use a gentle exfoliator once or twice a week to reveal fresh, radiant skin. Avoid over-exfoliating, as it can cause redness and sensitivity.

Eye care

The delicate skin around the eyes is prone to damage and signs of aging. Use a hydrating eye cream or gel to keep the under-eye area moisturized and reduce the appearance of puffiness and dark circles. Wear sunglasses with UV protection to shield your eyes and the surrounding skin from harmful sun rays.

Lip protection

Lips can become dry, chapped, and sunburned during the summer. Apply a lip balm with SPF to protect them from UV damage. Look for balms that contain natural moisturizers like shea butter or coconut oil to keep your lips hydrated and supple.

Stay mindful of air conditioning

While air conditioning can provide relief from the heat, it can also dehydrate the skin. Maintain a moderate temperature and humidity level indoors to prevent excessive moisture loss. Consider using a humidifier to add moisture to the air if necessary.

In conclusion, summer skin care in hot cities revolves around protection, hydration, and moderation. By following these tips, you can enjoy the summer months while keeping your skin healthy, radiant, and shielded from the sun’s harmful effects. Remember, consistency is key when it comes to skincare, so establish a routine and stick to it throughout the summer season.