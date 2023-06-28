Supertech Chairman RK Arora Sent to ED Custody till July 10 in Money Laundering Case

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Supertech chairman and owner R K Arora, who was arrested under money-laundering charges, to Enforcement Directorate custody till July 10.

Before the arrest, Arora was taken into custody on Tuesday under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), following a third round of his questioning at the federal agency’s office in New Delhi.

Duty Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala sent Arora to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate on an application filed by the agency. The ED in its application seeking Arora’s 14-day custody told the court that the accused was required to be interrogated to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.

Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, appearing for the ED along with advocate Faizan Khan, told the court that the company and its directors had indulged in a “criminal conspiracy" to cheat people by collecting funds from prospective buyers as advance against flats booked in real estate projects.

He said the firm failed to adhere to the agreed obligation of providing the possession of the flats on time and thus “defrauded" the general public.

The money-laundering case against the Supertech group, its directors and promoters stems from a clutch of FIRs registered by the police departments in Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

In April, the ED had attached assets worth more than Rs 40 crore of the real estate group and its directors.

