Home » India » SC to Hear Plea Challenging Scientific Probe of 'Shivling' Found Inside Gyanvapi Mosque Today
1-MIN READ

SC to Hear Plea Challenging Scientific Probe of 'Shivling' Found Inside Gyanvapi Mosque Today

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 13:03 IST

New Delhi, India

On May 12,The Allahabad HC set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi District Court that rejected a plea for the use of scientific methods, including carbon dating of the structure. (File Photo/PTI)

Gyanvyapi Mosque Case: On May 12, the Allahabad High Court ordered the use of scientific methods, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the structure found inside the Gynavapi mosque complex

The Supreme Court on Friday will hear a plea challenging the Allahabad High Court order of conducting a ‘scientific survey’, including carbon dating, to determine the age of a structure claimed to be ‘Shivling’ found inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi.

After taking notes of submissions by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi representing the Gyanvapi mosque management committee, a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala agreed to list the plea for hearing on Friday.

According to a PTI report, on May 12, the Allahabad High Court had ordered the use of scientific methods, including carbon dating, to determine the age of the structure found inside the Gynavapi mosque complex.

top videos

    The Allahabad HC set aside an October 14 order of the Varanasi District Court that rejected a plea for the use of scientific methods, including carbon dating of the structure. The high court passed the order on a petition filed by Laxmi Devi and three others challenging the Varanasi court order.

    The high court further directed the Varanasi district judge to proceed, in accordance with the law, on the petition by the Hindu petitioners for conducting a scientific probe of the ‘Shivling’ adding that no harm should be done to the structure.

    first published:May 19, 2023, 12:43 IST
    last updated:May 19, 2023, 13:03 IST