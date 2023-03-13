After Centre's Opposition, Key SC Hearing on Validity of Same-sex Marriages Today

The Supreme Court is all set to hear a string of pleas seeking the legal validity of same-sex marriages in the country on Monday. A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala will hear the pleas.

The hearing comes after the Centre on Sunday filed an affidavit before the top court strongly opposing the legal recognition of same-sex marriages in India.

The Centre referred to the concept of Indian families in its submission to the apex court, saying heterosexual and same-sex relationships fall into a ‘distinctive’ class of relationships and argued that they cannot be treated the same.

It said western decisions sans any basis in Indian constitutional law jurisprudence cannot be imported in thiscontext. It also assertedg that granting recognition to human relations is a legislative function and can never be a subject of judicial adjudication.

“The notion of marriage necessarily and inevitably presupposes union between 2 persons of opposite sex. This definition is socially, culturally & legally ingrained into the very idea and the concept of marriage & ought not to be disturbed or diluted by judicial interpretation," the Centre’s affidavit read.

According to the Centre, it was obvious that the legal recognition of the institution of marriage “was limited to a relationship between a man and a woman, represented as husband and wife."

The government submitted in its affidavit that despite the decriminalisation of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, the petitioners cannot claim a fundamental right for same-sex marriage to be recognised under the laws of the country.

The hearing comes after the apex court, on January 6, clubbed and transferred to itself all such petitions pending before different high courts, including the Delhi High Court.

On January 3, the apex court had said it would hear on January 6 the pleas seeking a transfer of petitions for recognition of same-sex marriages pending before the high courts to the top court.

On December 14 last year, the apex court had sought the Centre’s response to two pleas seeking a transfer of the petitions pending in the Delhi High Court for directions to recognise same-sex marriages to itself.

