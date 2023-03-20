'What Will Govt Do In This?' SC Turns Down Plea Seeking Registration of Live-in Relationships

Terming the purpose of the petition a “hare-brained" idea, the Supreme Court on Monday turned down a plea seeking registration of live-in relationships and asked what will the central government do in this.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, while hearing the plea asked the counsel for petitioner, lawyer Mamta Rani if she wanted to foster the security of these people or wanted them not to get into live-in relationships.

CJI DY Chandrachud sounded quite irked as he said turned down the plea saying people come to the court with just anything, adding that they will now start imposing cost on such cases if need be.

“What is this? People come with anything here? We’ll start imposing costs on such cases. Registration with whom? The central government? What does the central government has to do with people living in live in relationships?" DY Chandrachud said while striking down the plea.

“You want every live in relationship to be registered? Are you trying to foster care or security of these people or to prevent them? These are all hare-brained ideas which you want the court to execute. Dismissed," CJI said.

“What kind of hare-brained idea is this?" said CJI Chandrachud. The counsel replied that the petitioner wanted the relationship to be registered to enhance their social security.

The plea was filed by Rani seeking a direction to the Centre to frame rules for registration of live-in relationships as it cited increase in crimes like rape and murder allegedly committed by live-in partners, referring to the recent cases like that of Shraddha Walkar’s murder by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

The plea also sought framing of rules and guidelines for registration of such relationships.

The plea said registration of live-in relationships would lead to accurate information being available to both the live-in partners about each other and also to the government about each of them regarding their marital status, criminal history and other relevant details.

(With PTI inputs)

