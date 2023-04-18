SC to Hear Same-Sex Marriages Pleas, Centre's Objection to Court Deciding its Legality Today

The Supreme Court of India is set to hear a batch of petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages in the country, from Tuesday. The apex court will also hear the Centre’s plea questioning the maintainability of these petitions seeking to legalise same-sex matrimony.

The Centre on Monday termed the petitions seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage as one which reflects an ”urban elitist” view for the purpose of social acceptance. The government told the top court that recognition of marriage is essentially a legislative function which the courts should refrain from deciding.

It also asserted that legal validation for same-sex marriages will cause complete havoc with the delicate balance of personal laws and accepted societal values.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud took note of the submissions made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who mentioned the plea to decide a preliminary issue. The CJI said the bench also comprising justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala will hear the matter today.

ALSO READ: ‘Urban Elitist Concept’: Centre Cites Islamic, Hindu Law To Opposes Legal Recognition of Same-Sex Marriages in SC

SC To Hear Pleas Seeking To Legalise Same-Sex Marriage

Meanwhile, a five-judge constitution bench of the apex court is also scheduled to hear a batch of petitions seeking to legalise same-sex marriages in the country from today.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices SK Kaul, S Ravindra Bhat, PS Narasimha and Hima Kohli is set to hear the petitions which were referred to a larger bench for an authoritative pronouncement on March 13 by the CJI-led bench, saying it is a very seminal issue.

The hearing and the consequential outcome will have significant ramifications for the country where common people and political parties hold divergent views on the subject.

SC’s View On The Issue Of Same Sex Marriage

While referring the pleas to the constitution bench, the court had said the submissions on the issue involve an interplay between constitutional rights on the one hand and special legislative enactments, including the Special Marriage Act, on the other.

“Having due regard to the broader context of the petitions before this court, the inter-relationship between the statutory regime and constitutional rights, we are of the considered view that it would be appropriate if the issues raised are resolved by a constitution bench of five judges of this court…," the bench had said while referring to Article 145 (3) of the Constitution and calling it a “very seminal issue".

“We accordingly direct that the hearing of these petitions be placed before a constitution bench," the apex court said while posting the pleas for hearing on April 18.

Article 145(3) of the Constitution says there should be at least five judges to hear cases that involve a substantial question of law as to the interpretation of the Constitution, or any reference under Article 143, which deals with the power of the President of India to consult the Supreme Court.

The court said in the batch of pleas, the petitioners have sought recognition of the rights of couples of the same gender to marry, and while relying upon the apex court verdicts on right to privacy and decriminalising section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, they have asserted broader constitutional entitlements arising out of the right to life and personal liberty, right to dignity and others.

The bench had said one of the issues raised before it also relates to the rights of transgender couples to marry.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had told the bench that marriage is not just a contract in the case of Hindu law which it is in Mohammedan law.

“When the question of granting recognition, legal sanction to a relationship is concerned, that is essentially a function of the legislature and for more than one reason," he said.

The apex court had, on January 6, clubbed and transferred to itself all such petitions pending before different high courts, including the Delhi High Court.

On December 14 last year, the top court had sought the Centre’s response to two pleas seeking a transfer of the petitions pending in the Delhi High Court for directions to recognise same-sex marriages to itself.

Prior to that, on November 25 last year, the apex court had sought the Centre’s response to separate pleas moved by two gay couples seeking enforcement of their right to marry and a direction to the authorities concerned to register their marriages under the Special Marriage Act.

A bench headed by CJI Chandrachud, who was also part of the Constitution bench that in 2018 decriminalised consensual gay sex, issued a notice to the Centre in November last year, besides seeking Attorney General R Venkataramani’s assistance in dealing with the pleas.

The top court’s five-judge Constitution bench, in a path-breaking unanimous verdict delivered on September 6, 2018, held that consensual sex among adult homosexuals or heterosexuals in private space is not a crime while striking down a part of the British-era penal law that criminalised it on the ground that it violated the constitutional right to equality and dignity.

Read all the Latest India News here