SC Removes Centre's Ban on 'MediaOne' Channel, Asks I&B Ministry to Renew License in 4 Weeks
1-MIN READ

SC Removes Centre's Ban on 'MediaOne' Channel, Asks I&B Ministry to Renew License in 4 Weeks

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 11:15 IST

New Delhi, India

While setting aside the Kerala High Court order, Supreme Court said an independent press is important for functioning of society (PTI/File)

Media One's plea had challenged the Kerala High Court order which upheld the order of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to revoke the license of the news channel

Supreme Court has set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld Centre’s decision to ban Malayalam news channel ‘MediaOne’ telecast on security grounds.

While setting aside the Kerala High Court order, Supreme Court said an independent press is important for functioning of society.

Supreme Court said the Ministry of Information Broadcasting will proceed to issue a renewal license to the channel within four weeks and interim order of the top court is allowed to continue until the renewal permissions are granted.

