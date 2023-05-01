SC Verdict Today on Dissolution of Marriages Without Family Court Intervention

The Supreme Court will deliver its ruling on Monday regarding the general guidelines for utilising its extensive authority under Article 142 of the Constitution to terminate marriages between willing partners without directing them to family courts.

A panel of five judges comprising Justices SK Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, A S Oka, Vikram Nath, and J K Maheshwari concluded the hearing on September 29, 2022, and reserved their decision.

While reserving its order, the court recognised that societal changes may take some time and that implementing new laws could be easier than persuading society to adopt them. The top court also acknowledged the significant role of families in marriages in India.

What Does the Law Say?

Article 142 of the Constitution pertains to the implementation of the Supreme Court’s verdicts and rulings in order to deliver “complete justice" in any ongoing case.

The Supreme Court is deliberating on whether its extensive authority under Article 142 is constrained in situations where a marriage is deemed to have irreparably broken down by the court, but one of the parties is unwilling to consent to a divorce.

Previously, the constitutional bench was tasked with addressing two questions: whether the exercise of jurisdiction by the Supreme Court under Article 142 should be altogether avoided, or if the exercise of such authority should be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

The other question pertained to the general guidelines for utilizing the authority under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve a marriage between willing parties without directing them to the family court to comply with the mandatory waiting period specified in Section 13-B of the Hindu Marriage Act.

“We do believe that another question which would require consideration would be whether the power under Article 142 of the Constitution of India is inhibited in any manner in a scenario where there is an irretrievable breakdown of marriage in the opinion of the court but one of the parties is not consenting to the terms,” the apex court had said on September 20.

For over two decades, the Supreme Court has used its broad powers under Article 142 to dissolve marriages that are deemed to be irretrievably broken. However, in September of last year, the court had decided to review whether it can dissolve marriages between separated couples without the consent of both parties.

(With inputs from PTI)

