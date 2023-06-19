Surat's Udhna Railway Station Set for Iconic Transformation, Boosting Economy and Connectivity

Udhna Railway Station, located in the hometown of Minister of State for Railways Darshna Jardosh, is undergoing a significant transformation as Western Railways aims to develop it into an iconic railway station.

“The transformation of Udhna railway station with the latest infrastructure and amenities will have a multiplier effect on the economy, creating new jobs. The station’s layout has been designed to become a vital convergence point and represent the ‘New Rail of New India.’

The project aims to stand out with its international appeal in terms of both architecture and management," stated a Western Railways official.

The redevelopment of Udhna railway station into a modern, state-of-the-art facility has been approved at a cost of Rs 223.6 crore and is expected to be completed within 24 months. Work is progressing swiftly, with the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract awarded.

Site surveys, geotechnical investigations, and soil testing have already been completed," said Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, in a statement.

“The existing RPF Quarters on the west side have been dismantled, and construction of new quarters is underway. Ground floor slab work is completed, and roof slab work is in progress. The Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters have been relocated, and the new PRS is operational. Construction work on the ground floor superstructure columns, slabs, staircase, as well as lift walls of the east side station building, is in progress," the statement added.

The project includes the development of new station buildings on both the east and west sides of the railway station, which will be integrated and connected through FOBs (foot overbridges) and an air concourse over the tracks and platforms, enhancing connectivity.

“Udhna is strategically located in proximity to key urban centres of Gujarat, including Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar. The station has excellent train connectivity with major cities and towns in Gujarat and various parts of the country. This upgrade and transformation will provide the much-needed impetus for trade and commerce," the official added.