Supreme Court Pulls Up Manipur HC Over Order Recommending ST Status to Meitei Community

A Supreme Court bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said the court has to stay the Manipur High Court order asking the state government to consider recommending to the Centre the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) list.

“I think we have to stay the order of the HC. The Manipur high court’s order was impalpable wrong. We asked Justice Muralidhar to correct the order but that wasn’t done. We have to stay the order of the Manipur HC. It is completely factually wrong and we gave time to Justice Muralidharan to remedy his error but he did not," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

The Center and the state government told the top court that a status report has been filed and the situation has improved in the state.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued before the court that the government chose not to seek a stay but only an extension because it would have an impact on the situation on the ground. “We had an option of challenging this order and seeking a stay but instead of a stay, we sought an extension of time. A stay would have some impact on the situation on the ground," SG Mehta said.

“We have filed our status report. The situation has improved a lot other than some sporadic incidents along the state border. Let us wait for some time," he added.

SG Mehta also mentioned that a total of 315 relief camps manned by district police and CAPF have been established. The state government has sanctioned a contingency fund of Rs 3 crores for relief measures and around 46,000 people have received help so far.

The Supreme Court further asked the state government to file a fresh status report on measures taken for security and relief and rehabilitation of the violence-hit people in Manipur. “Law and order is a state subject. Let the state of Manipur apprise us of what steps have been taken. As the Supreme Court of India we will ensure that the political executive does not turn a blind eye to the situation," said the SC bench.

Manipur was rocked by violent clashes between the tribals and the majority Meiei community after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ to protest moves to give scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Metei community earlier this month.