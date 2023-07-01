'Surrender Immediately': Gujarat HC Turns Down Activist Teesta Setalvad's Bail Plea

Gujarat High Court on Saturday asked social activist Teesta Setalvad to surrender immediately after rejecting her bail plea. Setalvad is accused of fabricating evidence linked to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

As the applicant is out on interim bail granted by the Supreme Court, she is directed to surrender immediately, the court said while pronouncing the order.

A Single bench of Justice Nirzar S Desai turned down Setalvad’s lawyer’s request for an interim stay on the order enabling her to move to Supreme Court. Senior advocate Mihir Thakore requested the court to stay the operation of the verdict for a period of 30 days but the request was denied by Justice Desai.

Setalvad was protected from arrest due to an interim bail granted by Supreme Court in September 2022.

Gujarat police arrested Setalvad and co-accused and former Director General of Police R B Sreekumar in June 2022 on the basis of an FIR filed by the Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (DCB). She was accused of conspiring to fabricate evidence and falsely implicate innocent people in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Setalvad and the co-accused were subsequently booked under Indian Penal Code sections 468, 471 (forgery), 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (institute criminal proceedings to cause injury), 218 (public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save a person from punishment or property from forfeiture), and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy).