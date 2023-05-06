Sushant Singh Rajput Cracks Up as Shraddha Kapoor Fakes American Accent in Viral Video, Fans Miss SSR

Shraddha Kapoor and the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s pairing in the 2019 film “Chhichhore" was a much-awaited one for their fans. The movie was a college drama that depicted the bond of friendship between a group of friends and how they deal with life’s challenges. The chemistry between Shraddha and Sushant was loved by the audience, and their performances were praised by critics. During the promotions, the duo had a great time together. Their chemistry off-screen was just as good as it was on-screen, and their camaraderie added to the buzz surrounding the film.

In a promotional video from the film, that is now going viral on the internet, Shraddha reveals that she tried communicating in American accent and found it “exhausting". “Effort lagta hai yaar. Bahut tiring hain. Itna thak gayi uske baad," she says, as Sushant Singh Rajput cracks up. Shraddha, in fact, has a unique talent - the ability to master various accents. During several television interviews, the actress has impressed audiences by effortlessly switching between American, Russian, British, and French accents. During the shoot of Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Shraddha had picked up the dialect of Uttarakhand. Talking about it, Shraddha had said, “The Kumaoni dialect sounds unique and different. It needs a fair amount of practice as it is challenging to replicate it, as is."

Check out the video here:

While many thronged the comments section to heap praises on Shraddha, many couldn’t hold back from remembering the late Sushant Singh Rajput. “It’s really hurting to see sushant here. All smiling and happy face," wrote a fan.

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. She has Chaalbaaz In London and Stree 2 in the pipeline.

