MP: In Suspected Honor Killing, Bodies of Couple Dumped in Chambal River Full of Crocodiles

A suspected case of honor killing has emerged in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, where a young girl and her lover were reportedly murdered by her parents. The incident took place approximately two weeks ago.

A TOI report stated that their bodies were disposed of in the Chambal River, which is known for its crocodile-infested waters. To ensure the bodies would not resurface, heavy stones were used to weigh them down.

Shailendra Singh Chouhan, the Superintendent of Police in Morena, informed TOI that searches are currently underway, aided by divers, at locations identified by the accused family, in an attempt to locate the bodies.

“Thus far, we have not made any discoveries. The search operation is ongoing," the officer was quoted as saying to The Times of India.

The Ambah police station in the Morena district has registered a case, following the tragic incident that occurred approximately two weeks ago. The girl’s family, accompanied by some relatives, is alleged to have shot the young couple before disposing of their bodies in the river.

Prompted by this disclosure, the police have deployed a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team along with divers to search for the victims’ remains. The incident took place in Ratanbasai village.

According to reports, Shivani Tomar, an 18-year-old resident of Ratanbasai village, was involved in a romantic relationship with Radheshyam Tomar, a 21-year-old from the neighboring village of Balupura. However, their love affair faced strong disapproval due to objections from their families, stemming from caste-related issues.

From June 3 onwards, the boy and the girl had been reported missing, prompting repeated accusations from Radheshyam Tomar’s family that the girl’s family was responsible for their disappearance and possible murder.

The police apprehended individuals connected to the girl’s family and conducted thorough interrogations. Eventually, Shivani’s father, Rajpal Singh Tomar, along with several female accomplices, admitted to the shocking murder.

What’s more challenging for the authority is recovering the bodies from the rivel, which were dumped 15 days back.