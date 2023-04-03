CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Suspected Narcotics Smuggler's Property Attached in UP's Ghazipur
Suspected Narcotics Smuggler's Property Attached in UP's Ghazipur

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 12:08 IST

Ghazipur, India

The 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money (Representative Image/ IANS)

Ansari, who is accused of narcotics smuggling, has two cases registered against him in the city and the Jangipur police stations

The authorities have attached a property belonging to suspected narcotics smuggler Sarfaraj Ansari in this Uttar Pradesh district’s Nasruddin locality, officials said on Monday.

Ansari, who is accused of narcotics smuggling, has two cases registered against him in the city and the Jangipur police stations. He has been booked in another case in Dildarnagar, Deputy Superintendent of Police Guarav Kumar said.

The 322-square metre property that was attached was allegedly purchased using illegally acquired money, the police said.

The district magistrate had ordered the attachment of the property under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and the action was taken on Sunday, Kumar said.

