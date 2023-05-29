CHANGE LANGUAGE
Suspected Pakistani Drone Shot Down Near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar
1-MIN READ

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:50 IST

Chandigarh, India

The black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) with a bag containing 2.70 kilogrammes of narcotics attached to it was recovered from a field following a search, a BSF official said. (Representational Image/Shutterstock)

BSF troops shot down a suspected Pakistani drone that allegedly sneaked into the Indian side near the International Border in Punjab’s Amritsar, an official said on Monday.

    Border Security Force (BSF) troops opened fire at the unmanned aerial vehicle after hearing its buzzing noise in the district’s Dhanoi Khurd village around 8.50 pm on Sunday, the BSF official said.

    The black-coloured drone (quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) with a bag containing 2.70 kilogrammes of narcotics attached to it was recovered from a field following a search, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
