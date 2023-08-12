'Suspended Member of Parliament', AAP's Raghav Chadha Changes his X Bio

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha changed his bio on X, formerly known as Twitter, to ‘Suspended Member of Parliament’. This move comes a day after Chadha was suspended from the Upper House for “gross violation of rules, misconduct, defiant attitude and contemptuous conduct", pending a report from the committee of privileges.

A motion moved by Leader of House Piyush Goyal led to the suspension of Chadha on Friday. Goyal sought action against the AAP leader for including names of some Rajya Sabha members without consent in a proposed select committee for the Delhi Services Bill.

Chadha issued a statement on Friday night stating, “My suspension serves as a stark message from the BJP to today’s youth: If you dare to ask questions, we will crush your voice. I was suspended for asking tough questions that left the BJP, the world’s largest party, without answers through my speech in Parliament on Delhi Service Bill."

Chadha said that his crime was that he exposed the double standards of BJP on Delhi’s statehood and asked them to follow ‘Advani-vad’ and ‘Vajpayee-vad’. “The fact that a 34-year-old MP showed them a mirror and held them accountable, left them scarred," Chadha added.

He said that the BJP’s orchestration of Rahul Gandhi’s suspension from the Parliament shows that they can employ similar strategies to suspend and thereafter expel any AAP MP without a doubt.

Chadha was the second MP to be suspended from the Upper House during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, which began from July 20 and ended on August 11.

Previously, AAP’s senior leader Sanjay Singh was suspended on July 24. The House, on Friday, allowed the continuation of his suspension, also pending the report of privileges committee.

(With PTI inputs)