Sustainable Is Attainable Fest: Tata Power and News18 Join Forces for India's Clean Energy Revolution

Leading integrated power company Tata Power is joining forces with News18 to take the Sustainable Is Attainable (SIA) movement to new heights with the SIA Fest in New Delhi on Tuesday. The event will witness the presence of Union Ministers, top bureaucrats at the state level, Ambassadors, celebrities, and leaders from various fields.

Union Power Minister RK Singh will deliver keynote speech and a special address will be given by Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

The SIA Fest signifies a remarkable milestone within the Sustainable Is Attainable Movement, establishing an essential platform for inclusive dialogue aimed at promoting the widespread adoption of green energy in India.

CEO and MD of Tata Power, Dr Praveer Sinha said, “The SIA Fest holds immense significance for the Sustainable Is Attainable movement. By bringing together accomplished leaders from various fields, our focus is to intensify discussions surrounding sustainability and foster significant behavioral changes on a large scale. We take pride in leading the charge towards India’s vision of transitioning to clean energy. We urge all Indian citizens to contribute to the well-being of our planet by embracing sustainable alternatives."

The movement’s key achievement is showcasing affordable alternatives like Rooftop Solar, e-mobility, energy management solutions, and Solar Pumps for a greener lifestyle. India recognises the need to transition to renewable energy, aiming for 450 GW capacity by 2030. Tata Group have prioritised new energy for India’s net zero goals.

CEO, Network18 (Broadcast) & Managing Director A+E Networks, Avinash Kaul said, “Our partnership with Tata Power to drive the Green Energy Culture in India is fuelled by our commitment to build awareness and empower the Indian consumers with the knowledge that inspires them to adopt and demand cleaner energy,"

He further said, “Over the past few months, we have engaged with our varied audiences across News Channels and Digital Properties with compelling content showcasing how sustainability is attainable. The SIA Fest elevates the movement by instilling conversations amongst policy makers, key opinion leaders, and consumers to drive an attitudinal shift towards sustainable energy.”

The event will also honour the Champions of Change, recognising their valuable contributions to the green energy movement in the country.

Prominent leaders participating in the event’s panel include:

RK Singh - Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy

Bhupender Yadav - Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change

Mr Ugo Astuto - Ambassador of the European Union to India and Bhutan

Mr Freddy Svane - Ambassador, Royal Danish Embassy

Mr Alberto A Guani - Ambassador of Uruguay

Anurag Jain - Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Bhaskar A Sawant - Chairman, DISCOMS and Principal Secretary Energy, Rajasthan

Ashish Khanna - CEO of Tata Power Renewable Energy

Dr René Van Berkel - UNIDO Representative in India

Dr Arunabha Ghosh - Climate Expert and CEO, CEEW

Notable participants also include: