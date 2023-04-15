SUV Falls into Roadside Pit in UP's Shravasti, Six Killed

Six people, including a nine-year-old boy, were killed and eight injured when their SUV fell into a roadside pit after colliding with a tree in the Ikauna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shravasti district, police said on Saturday.

The SUV driver had lost control of the vehicle, leading to the accident near Sonrai, they said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the road accident in Shravasti district. Wishing peace to the departed souls, the chief minister passed on his condolences to the bereaved family members," the Chief Minister’s Office said in a tweet in Hindi.

Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide proper treatment to the injured passengers, the tweet added.

He also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Superintendent of Police Prachi Singh told PTI that the victims, who belonged to Balrampur and Shravasti, were working in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

“They were returning to their village for the last rites of a family member. On Saturday morning, the driver of their vehicle lost control, rammed into a tree and then fell into a roadside pit," she said.

The victims have been identified as Shravasti residents Heera Lal alias Shailendra Gupta (30), Mukesh Kumar (30), Putti Lal alias Arjun (32) and nine-year-old Veeru alias Amit.

Balrampur native Rama Devi (28) and driver Harish Kumar (42), who hailed from Ludhiana, also died, Singh said.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

The injured were sent to medical college in Bahraich for treatment, they added.

Dr OP Chowdhry, chief medical superintendent at the medical college, told PTI that three among the eight injured passengers were referred to the Trauma Centre in Lucknow.

Read all the Latest India News here