CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ajit Pawar NewsKerala RainsKedarnath Proposal VideoUCCMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case: All Convicts Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment
1-MIN READ

Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case: All Convicts Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 17:24 IST

Ranchi, India

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27. (Representational Image/ANI)

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27. (Representational Image/ANI)

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob in June 2019. He died later

Ten people were sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case by a Jharkhand court on Wednesday.

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand in June 2019. A video showed that he was purportedly made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’. He later died.

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27.

(With PTI inputs)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
first published:July 05, 2023, 17:24 IST
last updated:July 05, 2023, 17:24 IST