Tabrez Ansari Lynching Case: All Convicts Sentenced to 10 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment

Ten people were sentenced to ten years of rigorous imprisonment in the Tabrez Ansari lynching case by a Jharkhand court on Wednesday.

Ansari, who was accused of stealing a motorcycle, was beaten up by a mob in the Saraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand in June 2019. A video showed that he was purportedly made to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Jai Hanuman’. He later died.

Additional District Judge-I Amit Shekhar convicted the 10 and acquitted two other accused persons due to lack of evidence on June 27.

(With PTI inputs)