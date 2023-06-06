Taimur Ali Khan Steals Hearts In Football Jersey, Gets Papped Playing With Friends; Watch Video

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular star kids. He has remained favourite muse of shutterbugs. They just love to click his pictures or shoot videos that quickly grab attention. Just like today, videos of him playing football have taken the internet by storm.

In the video, shared by Voompla, he is seen sporting a cute football jersey as he indulged in a friendly game with his friends. The video has captivated fans and melted hearts. Taimur is seen wearing a green colour jersey and playing on the ground. Looks like he has taken inspiration from his mamu Ranbir Kapoor. The actor is also a huge football lover and is often spotted playing with other celebrities. Coming back to Taimur, the video comment section immediately got flooded with comments. Saif Ali Khan was also spotted with Taimur on the ground.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

top videos

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Pushkar and Gayathri’s neo-noir thriller Vikram Vedha, alongside Hrithik Roshan, Radhika Apte and Sharib Hashmi. Now the actor would be essaying the role of Raavan in Om Raut’s modern adaptation of Ramayana titled Adipurush. He will also be seen in Jr NTR’s next, tentatively titled NTR30.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor will be making her OTT debut with Sujoy Ghosh’s adaptation of The Devotion of Suspect X.Touted to be a Hindi adaptation of Keigo Higashino’s Japanese Novel The Devotion of Suspect X, the series was shot across various hill stations of West Bengal. It would depict the story of a single parent and her daughter, who would commit a crime, and a neighbour who would help them cover it up amidst a police investigation. Apart from this, she also has The Crew with Tabu and Kriti Sanon and Hansal Mehta’s untitled.