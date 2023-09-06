Talented 13-Year-Old Author From Tamil Nadu Releases Novella And Short Story Collection

In a remarkable literary achievement, a young writer from Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu, has recently unveiled her literary talents by releasing a novella and a collection of short stories, all at the age of 13 and while studying in the 9th standard.

The budding author, Nellai Soodamani, has already left a significant mark on the world of literature. Her published works include a collection of short stories titled When? and a short novel titled Mrigadesam. Nellai Soodamani currently attends a private school in the 9th grade.

The book launch event for Mrigadesam took place at the Government Museum in Palayamkottai. The esteemed Sahitya Akademi Award recipient, Vannadasan, had the honour of unveiling the book, which was received by Mathivanan, the district coordinator of ATREE (Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment).

The event witnessed the presence of notable figures, including Government Museum Curator Siva Sathyavalli, writer R. Narumboonathan, and child activist Priyadarshini, among others. Vannadasan, in his address, praised the young author’s accomplishments, predicting a bright future in academia for her. He stated, “Soodamani, who has published three books at the age of 13, will be a bigger scholar than me. Mathivanan, a nature enthusiast who has received the Mrigadesam short novel, deserves it very much."

Nellai Soodamani shared insights about her novella Mrigadesam during the event, explaining, “There are five parts in the Mrigadesam short novel, including Puliyur and Madur Koliyur. I have mentioned in the book what human beings have lost. And I have given beautiful Tamil names to the characters in my story."

Interestingly, according to the India Book of Records, the title of the youngest author in India was previously held by Ayaan Kapadia, a fourth-grade student. The school’s official website announced the achievement, highlighting that the book would feature illustrations and be released soon. Ayaan Kapadia was also nominated for writing a story in the shortest period, which he completed in just three days. The school is eagerly awaiting the approval and publication of Ayaan’s story.