Taliban Link to Poonch Attack? Agencies Fear the Worst as Ammunition Traced to Afghanistan

In a lead that can become a major worry for security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, central Intelligence agencies have found that the arms and ammunition used to execute the Poonch attack — in which five RR jawans lost their lives — had come from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

According to a top-level government official, information was received a few days ago which talked about the movement of arms and ammunition originating from Afghanistan and entering India via Pakistan. Intelligence agencies are now corroborating the information and trying to establish facts.

Indian agencies were expecting the impact of the Taliban’s takeover in Afghanistan on the movement and activities of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

After the Poonch attack, the investigation of the local police also hinted that the bullets used were likely from Afghanistan that were left there by US forces before their exit.

In fact, on many occasions, security forces have found sophisticated weapons other than AK-47s. In December last year, J&K Police discovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in the Jammu region which included seven AK-47 rifles, one US-made M4 rifle, and three pistols along with grenades. J&K Police had said four terrorists were looking for an encounter to target security forces.

According to a report of an American broadcaster published this year in January, militants in J&K — who are trying to annex the region for Pakistan — are carrying M4s, M16s, and other US-made arms and ammunition that have rarely been seen in the 30-year conflict. A major reason, authorities told the media house, is the flood of US-funded weapons that fell into the hands of the Taliban when NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Last year, former DG CRPF Kuldiep Singh also hinted at the Afghanistan angle. Singh had revealed that J&K had more foreign terrorists who were trying to disturb the law and order situation in the Valley. He had added that the increased movement of foreign terrorists was due to the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

