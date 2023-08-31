Tamannaah Bhatia Returns From Maldives Vacation, Blushes As Paps Ask 'Sir Nahi Aaye?'

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma had earlier jetted off for a secret vacation to the Maldives away from the frenetic pace and chaos of everyday life. While they are back to the bay, the paparazzi indulged in a fun banter with Tamannaah as she was captured at the airport.

As Tamannaah made her way towards the car, the paps asked her about her boyfriend Vijay Varma. Tamannaah however didn’t answers them, but couldn’t stop smiling while she blushed. A video of her expression has gone viral now. Have a look :

Earlier in the day, Tamannaah shared a bundle of pictures from her Maldives getaway.In the first picture, we see Tamannaah Bhatia on the beach, sporting a pink bikini and posing under an arching rainbow. In the second picture, she can be seen drawing something on the sands. Some other snaps featured her resting on a hammock, enjoying delicious food, posing with a large jute hat on her head and more. While we don’t see Vijay Varma in the vacay album, fans hoped that it was him who clicked the pictures. She captioned the post, “@discoversoneva #sonevafushi #experiencesoneva.”

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma’s relationship rumours grabbed headlines for a long time now. During a recent interview with Film Companion, Tamannaah confirmed their relationship and said, “I don’t think you can get attracted to someone just because they are your co-star. I have had so many co-stars. I think if one has to fall for someone, feel something for someone it’s definitely more personal, it’s nothing to do with what they do for a living, I mean that’s not the reason why this would happen.”

When asked the actress if things changed for her and Vijay on the sets of Lust Stories 2, Tamannaah confessed their romance and said, “Yes.” Describing Vijay, she added, “He is someone I really look up to. He is someone with whom I bonded very, very organically. With high achieving women, we have this problem, that we think we have to work hard for everything. When something is so simple and you don’t have to walk on eggshells to just be yourself because I think in India we also have this that a woman has to change her entire life for someone… He’s a person who I care about deeply and yeah, he’s my happy place.”