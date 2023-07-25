Tamarind Demand Surges Amid Tomato Crisis in India, Prices Reach All-Time High

With tomatoes becoming a luxury in Indian kitchens due to sky-high prices, tamarind and lemon are gaining popularity as alternatives. However, the surge in demand led to an increase in the prices of tamarind.

Tamarind has a dedicated fan following in South Indian cuisine and is used in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Whenever tomato or lemon prices spike, tamarind becomes a handy substitute. It adds a twist to dishes, maintaining the sourness but with a unique tweak that cannot be ignored.

As tomato prices began to skyrocket, people turned to tamarind as their last resort. Just two months ago, a kilogram of tamarind cost between Rs 80 and Rs 200 in the retail market, but now it has surged to Rs 120 to Rs 200 per kilo.

The soaring tamarind prices are attributed to increased demand and insufficient supply, coupled with a decline in yield from cultivated areas.

Tamarind growers have noticed a significant surge in demand since tomatoes became exorbitantly expensive, with a 40% increase compared to the previous year.

People from neighbouring states are flocking to purchase large quantities of tamarind, leading to supply shortages. If this situation continues for a few more weeks, tamarind prices may reach an all-time high, warns Manjunatha Naika, a tamarind grower from Karnataka’s Tumakuru.

According to data from the state horticulture department, the tamarind cultivation area in Karnataka decreased from 12,173 hectares in 2018 to 10,508 hectares in 2021-22, yielding only 40,068 tonnes of produce.

Growers attribute the unbalanced tamarind market to the lack of adequate cold storage facilities.

Given the current trends, growers anticipate that tamarind prices could further soar to at least Rs 300 per kilo by the end of this season.