Tamil Kings Sacrificed Their Lives To Save Reputation of Sengol, Says Historian

The historical sceptre Sengol, that will be installed in the new Parliament building in the national capital, was the pride of Tamil Kings even more than their crown, a Tamil Nadu historian said.

The Sengol harks back to Tamil history from the Sangam age over 2,000 years ago and it is made of silver with a coat of gold.

Speaking to News18, M.D. Ajaikumar from Regional Historical Research Centre Kanchipuram said that, “for Tamil kings the Sengol is a pride its more than the crown. Holding a Sengol means the king has to stay unbiased for his people. "

“Whenever the king sat in his darbar, the Sengol was placed," he said adding that it represented that the king will be just as erect as the Sengol for giving.

According to the Tamil classic literature Silapathikaram says a “Pandya king sacrificed his life to make his Sengol erect again when it bent for giving injustice to a common man and killing him."

Legendary Tamil Poet Ovaiyar also said in one of her poems that “when people are happy it meant then the Sengol is erect and justice prevails."

The Sengol shows the way how the Tamil kings ruled the country.

In fact, Pandya kings used to get the sceptre blessed by Goddess Meenakshi before swearing in as the King.

Nayaks also practised the habit of holding a Sengol on their coronation day.

Apart from them, Chola kings who ruled many parts of South Asia for three centuries have also had a tradition of holding the ancient spectre on their coronations.

According to a legend, a Pandya King who lost his country to Cholas took his crown and the Sengol and hid it from the Cholas. He kept it safely in Sri lanka with the help of the Ceylon rulers.

The Chola kings got to know this, and conquered Sri Lanka and took the spectre from them, and celebrated their victory over Pandyas.

Sengol in new Parliament

The Sengol was received by first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru, symbolising the transfer of power from the British to India in 1947, and set to be installed in the new Parliament House on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ceremonial sceptre was kept in the Nehru Gallery of the Allahabad Museum and has been moved to Delhi for its installation in the new Parliament building.

The historical sceptre will be installed near the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker.