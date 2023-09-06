Tamil Nadu: 6 Dead As Speeding Van Rams Into Stationary Lorry; Accident Caught On Cam

At least six people, including a one-year-old toddler, were killed in a road accident in Tamil Nadu’s Salem after the van they were travelling in rammed into a stationary lorry. The accident took place at the Salem-Erode National Highway in the Sankari area of Salem district at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

There were eight people of a family travelling from Eengur toward Perunthurai in the van at the time of the accident. Six of them died on the spot, while two others were seriously injured and sent to Salem Government Hospital for further treatment.

During preliminary investigations, police recovered CCTV footage of the tragic accident. In the video now going viral on social media, the seeding van can be seen colliding with the stationary lorry.

VIDEO | Six members of a family killed after a minivan crashed into a truck on Salem-Coimbatore National Highway in Tamil Nadu earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UlbmX3BCNR— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 6, 2023

The deceased have been identified as Selvaraj (50), M Arumugam (48), Manjula (45), Palanisami (45), Pappathi (40) and R Sanjana (1). Their bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Two other R Priya (21) and Vignesh (25)- who was driving the van- survived the crash and were admitted to a hospital in a serious condition.

A case was registered, and further inquiries were on.