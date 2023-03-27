Tamil Nadu: Ancient Ring Well Unearthed Near Vaigai River; More Discoveries Possible

A three-layered, baked ring well was discovered at the banks of Vaigai river in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruppachethi town in Sivaganga, days after Chief Minister Stalin inaugurated a museum at the Keeladi site in the same district.

The museum was established over 31,000 sq.ft. at a cost of Rs 18.43 crore to display the artifacts discovered at the Keeladi site

According to the state archaeology department, the excavation at the site has been going on since 2018, and several artifacts have been unearthed, pointing towards the existence of a vibrant urban civilisation on the banks of Vaigai River in the 6th century BCE.

The museum aims to showcase Tamil historical traditions and culture, through the discovered items including brick structures and earthenware.

The three-layered, baked ring well adds another interesting find in the area. The well was discovered at the banks of Vaigai in a town situated in its neighborhood a few days back. This was discovered by local workers digging up soil.

They notified social activists of the strange object they came across. Through the activists, the information was sent to the village administration, following which the archaeology department got involved.

There is a possibility of more historical discoveries to be made from the site.

Therefore, it is claimed that another ‘Keeladi’ may form if the next stage of excavation work begins in Thiruppachethi town in Sivaganga.

