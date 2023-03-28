Tamil Nadu: ASP Indulged in Brutal Behavior, ‘Pulled Teeth’ of Victims; Probe On

Complaints of ‘brutal behaviors’ against Ambasamudram’s Assistant Superintendent of Police Balveer Singh has sparked a controversy in Tamil Nadu. Various organizations belonging to the victims in the case of ‘teeth pulling’ met the media on March 28.

As disturbing videos of victims expressing agony over losing their teeth surfaced online, the district collector Karthikeyan launched a probe into the matter. Sub-Collector Mohammed Sabir is heading the investigation.

According to preliminary information, ASP Balveer Singh allegedly used cutting pliers to pull the teeth of the accused on an extramarital affair case.

According to Advocate Maharajan of Ambasamudra, over 40 people have lost their teeth in Ambasamudram jurisdiction.

“All the victims reported minor complaints. As various complaints have been reported to the state government, ASP Balveer Singh has been ordered to be changed to the waiting list which is a welcome move, but that’s not enough. The ASP who brutally assaulted the public should be arrested immediately,’ Maharajan said.

“Many are afraid to testify before the judicial authorities as police are threatening the witnesses,’ the advocate claimed. He also said that a judicial investigation should be conducted with the district collector or a retired judge with a committee at the earliest.

Further, Maharajan demanded that the team formed under the leadership of the Sub-Collector should be immediately replaced by the District Collector as there are claims that Balveer Singh and Mohammed Sabir are trained at the same camp, and the CCTV cameras of the police stations where the incident is said to have taken place should be seized as soon as possible.”

“Eventually, he went on to say that the police are indirectly threatening the victims. ‘If the victims inform us that they want to appear for investigation, we present them to the investigation team in a safe manner. In Addition, we are going to hold a demonstration in Ambasamudram to condemn all the officers involved in the incident on Saturday,” Maharajan added.

In another development, the State Human Rights Commission has registered a case on its own while this matter has caused a shock at all levels in the state. The State Human Rights Commission has directed the Commission’s IG to conduct an inquiry and submit a report within six weeks on the issue of teeth pulling of the inmates.

Read all the Latest India News here