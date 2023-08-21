CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi PulwamaOnion Prices
Home » India » Tamil Nadu Boy Recites 118 Elements Of Modern Periodic Table In 8 Seconds, Attempts World Record
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Boy Recites 118 Elements Of Modern Periodic Table In 8 Seconds, Attempts World Record

Curated By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 15:22 IST

Delhi, India

The current world record is held by Sivani VS of Kollam, Kerala in 2004.

The current world record is held by Sivani VS of Kollam, Kerala in 2004.

Sabreen studies at Masjid Thaika Higher Secondary School and has been practising this since 11th class.

Sabreen, a tenacious Class 12 student from Kadayanallur in Tamil Nadu’s Tenkasi district, is embarking on a mission to break the world record for reciting the 118 elements of the modern periodic table. The current record, held by Sivani VS from Kollam, Kerala, stands at 17 seconds and 47 milliseconds, achieved in 2004. Undeterred by the challenge, Sabreen is determined to match this feat in just 8 seconds, armed with determination and rigorous practice.

A student at Masjid Thaika Higher Secondary School, Sabreen has been diligently practising this remarkable feat since 11th grade. Despite her father working as a driver and her mother being a homemaker, Sabreen’s determination has driven her towards this extraordinary endeavour. During an interaction with Local 18, Sabreen demonstrated her prowess by reciting the names of all 118 elements of the modern periodic table in just 8 seconds. Although she hasn’t yet made an official attempt before Guinness World Records officials, her mastery is evident.

Initially, Sabreen required 13 seconds to accomplish this task, but her unwavering focus and relentless practice helped her whittle down her time to a mere 8 seconds. Her teachers are lending their support to her endeavour, aiming to secure her place in the Guinness World Records before she completes her Class 12 education.

In a similar vein of achievement, a remarkable achievement emerged from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, where a six-and-a-half-year-old prodigy named Devadyuman set a world record by reciting all the elements of Mendeleev’s periodic table according to their atomic numbers in a record time of 1 minute and 13 seconds. In a truly astounding feat, Devadyuman earned the distinction of being the youngest record holder to orally recite the complete periodic table. His extraordinary accomplishment led to his inclusion in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2022.

Following the confirmation of his feat, the young prodigy was duly recognized with a Record Confirmation Certificate, a World Genius Record Trophy, a badge, a medal, and an official certificate from the Book of world records.

The modern periodic table serves as a pivotal tool in Chemistry, forming the foundation for understanding the properties of the particles that compose our world. Comprising a total of 118 elements, the modern periodic table is a testament to human knowledge and achievement, while Mendeleev’s earlier rendition consisted of 63 elements, reflecting the evolution of scientific understanding.

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. Local18
  2. news18-discover
first published:August 21, 2023, 15:22 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 15:22 IST