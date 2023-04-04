Tamil Nadu: Environmentalists Express Concern Over Death of 6 Elephants in 1 Month in Dharmapuri

The Tamil Nadu state forest department is attempting to determine the reason for the two elephant deaths that occurred in the Pennagaram and its hamlet- Hogenakkal’s forest reserves of the Dharmapuri district.

As per reports, six elephants died in one month and that has shocked many environmental and animal welfare activists in the state. According to the forest department in the district, there are more than 50 elephants in the Pennagaram and Hogenakkal forests along the river watershed and the majority of these elephants wander through the forest. During summer, a few elephants visit the nearby farms and villages in quest of food and water. After receiving information from the locals, the elephants will be forced to enter the forest again by the forest department.

In a similar vein, a male elephant’s body was discovered in the Hogenakkal forest reserve, and a 15-year-old female elephant was discovered lying dead close to the Chinnaru basin of the Pennagaram forest reserve on April 3.

Following the information, the forest department dispatched a squad under the direction of the forest department veterinarian to the area.

According to some officials of the department, it appears that one of the elephants had passed away due to health issues. And the other one was tangled in river mud when it attempted to cross it. On the basis of the report provided by the medical team based on the post-mortem examination, the inquiry will be carried out, he added.

In March, three female elephants lost their lives when they were trapped in an illegal electric fence near Maranda Alli in the Dharmapuri district, and at the end of the month, an elephant perished after running across a power line near Kambainallur in Dharmapuri. Over two consecutive days, two elephants perished in the forests of Hogenakkal and Pennagaram in Dharmapuri. Recently, a young calf that was moved to Theppakadu camp in Mudumalai after being rescued from a well in Dharmapuri also died due to illness. Earlier, after the rescue, the four-month-old calf was handed over to the Oscar fame Bomman and Bellie couple.

Meanwhile, environmental and animal welfare activists were shocked to learn that a total of six elephants had died in a span of just one month in the district. They argued that they had never witnessed six consecutive elephant deaths in the Dharmapuri region before and that in order to stop future tragedies, the forest department should conduct more thorough studies and consult with experts to develop better strategies.

Moreover, according to statistics from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change’s Project Elephant Division, 89 elephants were electrocuted to death in Tamil Nadu in the past ten years. The recent RTI report also revealed that a total of 82 elephants died between the financial years of 2012-13 and 2021-22 in Tamil Nadu. According to the state forest agency, seven additional elephants died between April 2022 and March 7 2023.

Read all the Latest India News here