Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Two Men Arrested from Puducherry
Tamil Nadu Hooch Tragedy: Two Men Arrested from Puducherry

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 21:03 IST

Puducherry (Pondicherry), India

Twenty-one people had died in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week after consuming spurious liquor. (Representational Image/ANI)

Elumalai and Barakath Ali were arrested by Villupuram police for allegedly supplying methanol to local sellers in Tamil Ndu, police said

Two persons were arrested from here on Wednesday in connection with the hooch tragedy in neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram district, police said.

Elumalai and Barakath Ali were arrested by Villupuram police for allegedly supplying methanol to local sellers in Tamil Ndu, police said. One more person, identified as Ilaya Nambi, was picked up from Chennai.

    Twenty-one people had died in Tamil Nadu’s Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week after consuming spurious liquor. Of these, 14 belonged to Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakkanam in Villupuram, which borders this Union Territory.

    On Tuesday, TN police had said methanol organic chemical was procured from Puducherry by various persons and was used to brew the spurious liquor. This light, volatile, colourless and flammable liquid is used for industrial purposes. Methanol has the odour of alcohol.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    first published:May 17, 2023, 21:03 IST
