Tamil Nadu: Intricate Vegetable Sculptures Dazzle Tourists at Kotagiri Fair

The 12th annual ‘Vegetable Fair’ in Nilgiris, Tamil Nadu, mesmerized tourists with various sculptures made from over four tonnes of vegetables.

Held at Kotagiri’s Nehru Park on May 6 and 7, the event marked the beginning of the summer festival, drawing a sizable crowd.

Children and adults alike were captivated by vegetable replicas of the Hornbill Bird, Peacock, Panda, Thanjavur Chariot, Veena, and Bhavani Sagar Dam, presented by farmers from several districts.

Standout creations included a ‘Pumpkin’ Dragon, ‘Mixed Veggies’ Panda, Thanjavur Chariot, ‘Bitter Gourd’ Crocodile, and ‘Eggplant’ Elephants with a ‘save us’ message.

The fair also showcased pearl millet and maize harvests in celebration of the international year of millet.

Visitors enjoyed selfie props such as ‘I Love Kotagiri’, ‘Namma Kotagiri’, and eagle wings during the two-day fair.

Emphasizing the importance of solid waste management, Kotagiri Town Panchayat displayed sculptures made from non-biodegradable waste like plastic and tyres.

To promote eco-friendliness, the state government distributed ‘Manjapai’ (yellow cloth bags) to visitors, reviving Tamil Nadu’s ancient practice of using cloth bags.

Tourist Pradeepa said, “I’ve never been to the Kotagiri vegetable show before. It’s amazing to see the animals decked with vegetables, especially the crocodiles created out of bitter gourd and the elephants with brinjal."

Suja, another tourist from Chennai, added, “The works are astounding and fascinating to view. The fair literally showed me that there are numerous varieties of veggies and they are beautiful to look at."

The fair attracted 5,800 visitors on the first day and 11,000 on the second. Vendors will be paid an average price for whole vegetables, such as bitter gourd and corn.

The horticulture department will provide cut vegetables to the municipal administration for fertilizer production.