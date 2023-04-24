Tamil Nadu Introduces Special Licence to Serve Liquor in Marriage Halls, Stadiums And House Parties

In Tamil Nadu, a special licence will now be required to serve liquor on commercial premises like marriage halls, sports stadiums, banquet halls conference halls, convention centres as well as non-commercial premises including house parties and functions.

For this, the state government has amended the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981, for possessing and serving liquor and to serving them to guests, visitors and anyone participating in international, national summits, events, celebrations etc.

Till now, these licences were required for only clubs and star hotels.

A notification issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department last month said that this special licence will be issued for a specific duration or one or more days by the deputy commissioner/assistant commissioner (excise).

Apart from this, prior permission will also be needed of the district collector on payment of licence fees.

Annual special licence fees

The annual registeration fee for getting the licence for commercial places coming under municipal corporation is Rs 1 lakh, while for those in municipalities is Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 for events at other places.

As of now, there was no mention of the annual fee for house events.

A no objection certificate (NOC) is required from the commissioner of police in corporations and superintendent of police in districts to obtain it.

One day special licence fee

For getting the license for one day, the fee per day is Rs 11,000 for areas under municipal corporations, Rs 7,500 for municipalities and Rs 5,000 for other areas.

For household celebrations and functions, a “one-time" license is available that can be bought for the same prices per day as for the commercial events mentioned above.

Other restrictions

The order also added that the venue of the events which have obtained the special license should be closed to avoid public disturbances and noise pollution.

It also said that the consumption of liquor should not be made on government and public holidays.

