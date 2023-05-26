CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu: IT Raids at Locations Linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji Underway Across State

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 13:07 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

IT Raids are underway in Chennai, Karur and other places, sources said. (Representational Image)

State electricity minister Senthil Balaji is a close confidant of DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minsiter MK Stalin.

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday carried out raids at over 40 locations across Tamil Nadu including various government contractors’ residences and offices who have alleged connections with state electricity minister Senthil Balaji. Senthil Balaji is a close confidant of DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Quoting sources, an ANI report said the IT department also raided Senthil’s brother’s residence in Karur. Raids are underway in Chennai, Karur and other places, sources said. More details are awaited.

    May 26, 2023, 13:07 IST
    last updated:May 26, 2023, 13:07 IST