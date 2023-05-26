Tamil Nadu: IT Raids at Locations Linked to DMK minister Senthil Balaji Underway Across State

The Income Tax (IT) department on Friday carried out raids at over 40 locations across Tamil Nadu including various government contractors’ residences and offices who have alleged connections with state electricity minister Senthil Balaji. Senthil Balaji is a close confidant of DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Quoting sources, an ANI report said the IT department also raided Senthil’s brother’s residence in Karur. Raids are underway in Chennai, Karur and other places, sources said. More details are awaited.