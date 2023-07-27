Tamil Nadu Man and Woman Held with Kidnapped Child in Kerala

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 15:17 IST

Thiruvananthapuram, India

Based on a tip-off, a team of Tamil Nadu police reached there and nabbed them with the support of Chirayinkeezhu police. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

The accused, natives of Nagercoil, were taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police with the help of their Kerala counterparts on Thursday

A man and woman, hailing from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, landed in police custody in nearby Chirayinkeezhu for allegedly kidnapping a four-month-old child from their home state.

The accused, natives of Nagercoil, were taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police with the help of their Kerala counterparts on Thursday.

The man and woman were roaming around with the infant under suspicious circumstances in Chirayinkeezhu, police said.

Based on a tip-off, a team of Tamil Nadu police reached there and nabbed them with the support of Chirayinkeezhu police.

The kidnapped child was also rescued, a police officer said.

”The Tamil Nadu police reached here based on a missing complaint they received. The child was reportedly kidnapped from a nomadic woman there,” he told PTI.

Both the accused and the child were taken to Tamil Nadu, he added.

The accused man and woman had been living in Chirayinkeezhu for some years doing some menial jobs.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
