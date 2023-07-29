Tamil Nadu Man Arrested After Groping Complaint, Confesses to Targeting Over 100 Women

A 43-year-old man from Chennai, who works at a mobile repair shop, was arrested after a complaint was lodged against him at the MKB Nagar police station for allegedly groping two women. During the probe, he confessed to targeting over 100 women so far. The habitual offender, identified as Prakash, was tracked down with the help of surveillance cameras in many areas.

Two women approached the MKB Nagar Police and complained they were groped by an unknown man, who managed to flee. Based on the complaint, police checked surveillance cameras in the area and arrested Prakash, a resident of Vyasarpadi.

According to police, similar complaints were received from Kodungaiyur and Perambur and women had a similar description of the perpetrator. During interrogation, the accused confessed to having groped over 100 women.

He was presented before the Magistrate court and was sent to judicial custody.