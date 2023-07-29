Tamil Nadu: Chennai-Based Political Analyst Held for Remarks on Judiciary Over Manipur Violence

The Tamil Nadu Police arrested Chennai-based political analyst and writer and publisher Badri Seshadri, on Saturday, for his alleged ‘provocative’ remarks on judiciary while discussing Manipur violence in an interview on a Youtube channel.

The arrest was made early this morning by the Perambalur district police following a complaint from a lawyer Kaviarasu, a resident of Kunnam. In his complaint, the lawyer claimed that he was disturbed by Seshadri’s views on the judiciary, during an interview to a Youtube channel on July 22.

In the interview, Seshadri said, “The Supreme Court has said that if you (the government) cannot do anything, we (the court) will. Let’s give a gun to (CJI) Chandrachud and send him there (Manipur). Let’s see if he can restore peace."

The police booked cases under IPC sections 153 (provocation with intent to cause riot), 153 A (1) (a) (promote enmity between groups through words), 505 (1) (b) (causing fear and alarm in public) against him.

Condemning the arrest, BJP state chief K Annamalai accused the ruling DMK of resorting to arrests as it was unable to handle opinions expressed by the common man.

Taking to twitter Annamalai sought to know “is it the responsibility of the police to carry out the vindictive agenda of the ruling DMK?”.

(With PTI Inputs)