Tamil Nadu School Students Pay Tribute to ISRO Scientists, Simulate Chandrayaan-3 Landing

India made history after the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole region of the moon, becoming the first country to do so. Earlier, only the United States, China and Russia had successfully completed soft landings on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-3 mission will study the south pole region of the moon, a key area as scientists believe it is home to water ice deposits.

To honour the scientists, especially those residing in Tamil Nadu, who made such a historical achievement, the students of Neelan Matriculation Higher Secondary School simulated the process of Chandrayaan 3 landing on the moon on the Chennai-Trichy National Highway near Guduvanchery, Chengalpattu district.

For more than 10 days, the students worked hard to make the computer-driven model. To make it more realistic, they used the sound, the process description and a series of information from ISRO’s centre that were displayed.

The general public applauded the students after the rover got separated from the satellite. More than 300 people were present during the event, including students, teachers, parents and the general public. The excitement among students increased after Chandrayaan-3’s successful launch of the computer-driven simulated model.

A few days back, school students from different schools gathered in Delhi to pay tribute to the ISRO scientists and they shared their excitement and love for the nation. They were seen stating that India had failed in Chandrayaan-2 but no one gave up hope. A few students were seen mentioning that they wanted to be a part of ISRO or NASA once in their lifetime.

Chandrayaan-3 has made students more motivated and inspired to study science and represent the nation one day. On the other hand, India is now part of the second wave of emerging space powers. Chandrayaan-3 has become a point of national pride and has gained interest across the nation. Currently, the country’s space programme has become one of the world’s busiest in the development and exploration of space technology.