Tamil Nadu Fireworks Warehouse Explosion: 6 Dead, Several Injured in Kancheepuram; Probe Underway
Tamil Nadu Fireworks Warehouse Explosion: 6 Dead, Several Injured in Kancheepuram; Probe Underway

Last Updated: March 22, 2023, 17:20 IST

New Delhi, India

Six dead, several injured in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kuruvimalai village. (Image: ANI)

Six people were killed in a blast at a fireworks warehouse in Kancheepuram district and several injured were rushed to the hospital, officials said

Six people were killed and several injured in an explosion at a firecracker warehouse in Kancheepuram district, officials said on Wednesday. The injured were rushed to the hospital, officials added.

Speaking on the incident which took place in Kuruvimalai village, Kancheepuram Collector M Aarthi told ANI, a recuse operation is underway at the site and police will further investigate. “Rescue operation is going on. Spot is clear. Police would investigate more on this. Post that we would know more details," she told ANI.

The incident comes a day after three people were critically injured in a fire at a fireworks unit at Mahestala in South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal.

Fire Services minister Sujit Basu said the three people injured, stated to be son and daughter-in-law of the fireworks unit owner and a teenaged neighbourhood girl, were taken to Vidyasagar Hospital, Behala in very critical condition.

“It is too early to say if the fireworks unit was functioning with a valid license and if it had all the documents. We will confirm the exact cause of fire by forensic test after the blaze is totally put out and the situation brought under control,” he said.

March 22, 2023
March 22, 2023