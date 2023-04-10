Tamil Nadu Student Invents Anti-Sleep Alarm to Keep Drivers Awake, Prevent Road Accidents

The main cause of accidents that occur at night is often attributed to drivers who squint their eyes while driving. A third-year Polytechnic student from Virudhunagar in Tamil Nadu has created a unique type of eyeglasses with sensors to prevent drivers from dozing off while driving.

Vellaichamy Nadar Polytechnic College organised a technical exposition at a private hall in Virudhunagar district on April 8 where several students showcased their creations. However, all eyes were drawn to a pair of glasses designed to prevent drowsiness among drivers. The creator of this innovative eyewear, Venkatesh, stated that after being exhibited in Delhi, it is now being showcased here. These glasses can be used by drivers and night laborers to keep their eyes open while working, according to Venkatesh.

“The sensor-equipped mirror is designed to emit a sound two seconds after the driver closes their eyelids, which will awaken them. The device is designed to automatically stop the sound after two seconds of waking up," he explained.

The student expressed hope that in the future, these glasses could be connected to the vehicle, and models could be developed that would automatically stop the engine after sounding the alarm. This feature would be particularly useful for drivers and watchmen who work at night and need to keep a lookout for burglars.

Read all the Latest India News here