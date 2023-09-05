Tamil Nadu Teacher S Malathi's Unique Teaching Methods Earn Her President's National Award

Teaching is an art that may seem quite simple and straightforward at first glance or for those not associated with it but it takes a lot to be able to successfully impart knowledge. One can be extremely knowledgeable in their subject and yet not be a great teacher because transferring the knowledge to kids is a skill not everyone has. This is why a teacher’s role in the life of a student is significant beyond words. A good teacher who drops the conventional teaching methods in favour of unconventional ones involving fun and games is always able to impart better knowledge. Today, on the occasion of Teacher’s Day, celebrated every year on September 5, let us talk about one such exceptional teacher from Tamil Nadu.

S Malathi, who is a teacher at VK Pudur Government Higher Secondary School in Veerakeralam Pudur of Tenkasi district, has been selected this year for the President’s National Award for Best Teacher. Malathi, who has around 15 years of experience as a teacher, has already been conferred with awards like the Tamil Nadu Government Radhakrishnan Award and holds the world record for taking online classes for 26 hours straight.

Malathi is a science teacher and she utilises innovative ways to teach her students. Instead of asking students to memorise complex chemistry formulas, equations and the periodic table, she teaches the very same through mobile quiz games, puppet shows and archery so that students find it fun and not boring and remember easily. She prepared many pupils to participate in various science competitions through her creative lesson plans. She has successfully made difficult science teachings simple and sparked students’ interest in science.

“If we want to teach students, we have to update ourselves, so we are updating ourselves by reading about many topics like physics, app development, robotics," she said to News18.

Another teacher from Tamil Nadu, D Godwin Vedanayagam Rajkuma from Madurai District will also receive the National Award. Rajkumar and Malathi are among the 50 teachers selected across the country for the award this year.