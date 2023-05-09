Tamil Nadu to Focus on Upgrading Highway Roads, Including Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor

The Tamil Nadu government has plans to upgrade its highway roads in the current financial year in order to reduce travel time and vehicle operating cost, a senior officials of the state highway department said.

The department has plans to use better contracting approaches such as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), public-private partnership (PPP) and output and performance-based road contract (OPRC) to upgrade the roads.

“Multi-sector interventions are all said to improve road safety at the state and district levels to reduce fatalities from road accidents. This is being headed by a project director, supported by a chief engineer, with superintending engineers, divisional engineers and land acquisition units with special district revenue officers,” said the official.

Among the various highway projects, the department is most interested in the Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor Project. “The main activity under this project is to develop roads connecting industrial areas in the influence area of the Chennai Kanyakumari Industrial Corridor. At present, 589 km of 16 state highways are being upgraded with the Asian Development Bank loan assistance,” said the official.

The Tamil Nadu Road Infrastructure Development Corporation (TNRIDC) is a non-profit company to implement projects funded by the state government or externally-aided as managing associate. “The corporation has undertaken a number of projects across the state. Some of them are: Construction of the Chennai Peripheral Ring Road Project — Section II, III & IV; Madurai Ring Road; Construction of road over bridge near Singaperumalkoil; Construction of Oragadam Industrial Corridor Project including construction of a grade separator at Padappai junction,” said the official.

The highways department also handles minor ports. “The department plans to provide port facilities to promote export-oriented industries and port-based industries. It also plans to cater to the needs of increasing traffic in the southern states by providing efficient facilities and services to support domestic and international trade,” said the official.

The state-owned Poompuhar Shipping Corporation will be used for transportation of coal to various thermal plants along the East Coast of India. At present, the corporation is ferrying passengers from Kanyakumari shore to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. From now on, they will also be taken to Thiruvalluvar statue, said the official.

Read all the Latest India News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here