CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoAshwini VaishnawIndiGo FlightCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Tamil Nadu: Tragedy Averted As Bogie Removed After Crack Found in Kollam-Chennai Express Coach
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu: Tragedy Averted As Bogie Removed After Crack Found in Kollam-Chennai Express Coach

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 10:19 IST

Chennai, India

A staff member noticed the crack in the under chassis above the wheels of the S-3 coach of the Chennai-bound train (Image/ Twitter)

A staff member noticed the crack in the under chassis above the wheels of the S-3 coach of the Chennai-bound train (Image/ Twitter)

Immediately, the staff alerted the station master, and as per the direction of higher officials, the coach was removed from the rake

A major tragedy was averted after a bogie of the Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express train was removed when a crack was identified above the coach’s wheels on Sunday.

Staff noticed the crack in the under chassis above the wheels of the S-3 coach of the Chennai-bound train when entered the Shencottai railway station around 3.36 p.m.

Immediately, the staff alerted the station master, and as per the direction of higher officials, the coach was removed from the rake.

“On June 4 at 1536hrs, while T.No.16102Exp (ex.QLN-MS) entering into Sengottai (SCT) station,  C& W staff noticed Bogie Crack in S3 coach (CN SR 11134). Immediately, SSE /C&W/SCT attended the coach, detached the same duly accomodated the coach passengers in other coaches and the train left at 16.40 hrs," said an official statement by Railways.

Due to the removal process, the train left Shencottai over an hour later.  Another bogie was added to the rail formation at Madurai railway station later.

top videos

    This comes days after a horrific triple train accident in Orisha’s Balarose district, that killed 275 people were killed and left over 1,175 injured.

    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. accident
    2. Tamil Nadu
    3. train
    first published:June 05, 2023, 10:19 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 10:19 IST