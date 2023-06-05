Tamil Nadu: Tragedy Averted As Bogie Removed After Crack Found in Kollam-Chennai Express Coach

A major tragedy was averted after a bogie of the Kollam - Chennai Egmore Express train was removed when a crack was identified above the coach’s wheels on Sunday.

Staff noticed the crack in the under chassis above the wheels of the S-3 coach of the Chennai-bound train when entered the Shencottai railway station around 3.36 p.m.

Immediately, the staff alerted the station master, and as per the direction of higher officials, the coach was removed from the rake.

“On June 4 at 1536hrs, while T.No.16102Exp (ex.QLN-MS) entering into Sengottai (SCT) station, C& W staff noticed Bogie Crack in S3 coach (CN SR 11134). Immediately, SSE /C&W/SCT attended the coach, detached the same duly accomodated the coach passengers in other coaches and the train left at 16.40 hrs," said an official statement by Railways.

Due to the removal process, the train left Shencottai over an hour later. Another bogie was added to the rail formation at Madurai railway station later.

This comes days after a horrific triple train accident in Orisha’s Balarose district, that killed 275 people were killed and left over 1,175 injured.