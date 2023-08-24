Tamil Nadu Woman Dies As Husband Tries Delivery Procedure at Home After Watching YouTube Videos

A woman in Tamil Nadu lost her life as her husband attempted a natural birth at home reportedly using the process he learnt on YouTube.

The 27-year-old suffered severe blood loss as her husband was unable to cut the umbilical cord properly. The victim, Loganayaki, was a resident of Puliampatti near Pochampalli, India Today reported.

She was later taken to the Primary Health Center (PHC) where she was declared dead upon arrival. The medical officer at the PHC informed the police which filed a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The newborn is alive and is currently admitted to a government hospital.

Loganayaki was experiencing labour when her husband Madhesh proceeded with a home birth.

According to Times of India, Madhesh has been detained and the police said he will be arrested if charges against him are confirmed.

In a separate case in a medical miracle, doctors in Delhi helped a 39-year-old woman with cervical cancer to give birth to a healthy baby girl, while also treating her cancer, which presently is in remission.

Marina Ch Ralte, 39, resident of Mizoram, was 16 weeks pregnant when she was diagnosed with a 7-cm long tumour in the uterine cervix.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of both the mother and the unborn child, doctors at Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC), Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, carefully administered a total of 7 cycles of chemotherapy to Marina.

Throughout the chemotherapy process, the team conducted regular foetal monitoring to closely track the baby’s development and ensure her health too.

While initially Marina faced significant bleeding complications, after the second cycle of chemotherapy, her bleeding ceased, demonstrating the effectiveness of the treatment.

As her pregnancy progressed, the medical team decided on a strategic plan for the safe delivery of the child. Marina underwent a lower segment caesarean section (LSCS) during her 37th week of pregnancy, resulting in the birth of a healthy baby girl.

Following her successful delivery, she continued with her chemo, and radiation therapy followed by brachytherapy, a specialised form of treatment that delivers radiation therapy directly to the cancer site.

The treatment also gave time for her gravid uterus to return to its normal size. Her cancer is presently in remission, and she now enjoys the joys of motherhood with a healthy child by her side, the doctors said.

(With IANS inputs)