Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur Wins Smart City Project Award For Restoration Of Ayyan Pond

A tunnel waterway was built from the Sivagangai Pond to the Ayyan Pond in Tamil Nadu to provide the water source for a pool, which spans a total area of 7,630 square meters and is located near Periya Koil.

Under the Smart City project, Rs 5.12 crore was allocated to rejuvenate this pond, which had deteriorated significantly due to a lack of maintenance and was no longer able to supply water.

During the restoration, the pond was cleaned and several amenities such as footpaths, seating areas and decorative electric lights were added. Along the footpath, you can find 64 different handicrafts, as well as pictorial banners that provide explanations about the five types of terrain.

In 2022, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Central Government organised the Smart City Project Award competition in India. This competition encompassed various categories such as environment, culture, economy, personality, business model and cleanliness.

In the cultural category of this competition, 39 cities submitted suggestions. The winners in this category included Ahmedabad for its innovative approach to traditional construction using technology and tourism promotion, Bhopal for the restoration of traditional buildings and Thanjavur for the conservation of the Ayyan pond. These cities were announced as the winners in their respective cultural projects.

Additionally, the renovation process revealed the existence of an ancient underwater pathway that was utilised during the rule of ancient rulers. Following this discovery, the water distribution system to the tank was reinstated, thus rejuvenating the historical significance of the site.

The award for this achievement will be conferred upon the Thanjavur Municipal Corporation Administration during a ceremony scheduled for September 27. This prestigious award will be presented by the President of India at the event in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh achieved the distinction of being the top-performing state in the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC), a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Smart Cities Mission aimed at enhancing urban development in the country.

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, maintained its leading position and secured the National Smart City Award. The Central government announced the 66 winners of the fourth edition of the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC), which was initiated during the Smart Cities-Smart Urbanisation event in Surat in April 2022.