Tawang War Memorial: Honoring India's Heroes of the 1962 War with China in Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, the westernmost district of Arunachal Pradesh, is internationally famous due to its location as a border area, sharing borders with China and Bhutan. During the 1962 India-China war, Tawang faced a heavy blow and ever since, the martyrs of this war are worshipped in Tawang.

News18 visited the Tawang War Memorial, which has a spiritual side. The guns and caps of the martyrs are kept here, and every day, a lama comes and worships them. The memorial also has a space for candles and small bowls of water on both sides.

Col Rawat, who accompanied News18 to the Tawang War Memorial, said that this is their spiritual area, and many soldiers laid down their lives here. The people of Tawang are very attached to this memorial and come to offer prayers there.

The Tawang War Memorial has the names of over 2,000 soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for their motherland. The architecture of the memorial has a Bhutan and Nepal touch and looks like a Buddhist Stupa. The memorial also has remnants of the 1962 war. One room in the memorial has a statue of Joginder Singh, another war hero who fought brilliantly against China.

This room consists of blood-soaked soil from Bumla, the place on the border through which the Chinese attacked India in 1962, and Zimithang, another border place from where the Chinese doubled down their effort. The memorial displays bullets used by Indian soldiers, warriors’ caps, utensils used by the Indian army, and Chinese guns.

In Bumla, the most inhospitable area, a war memorial has been made for Joginder Singh. Jawan Shiva, who stays in the Joginder memorial, says that Joginder Singh guarded the area even when he was ordered to go back. People say he fought till his last breath, and was later arrested by the Chinese forces. The Indian soldiers worship him because he inspires them.

Brief History

Joginder Singh was commanding a platoon of 20 soldiers to form the guards of IB Ridge and Twin Peaks. The Chinese were eyeing the capture of Tawang, and they knew they couldn’t get a hold of Tawang without capturing the Twin Peaks because the Indian soldiers stationed there could see every movement of the Chinese from miles away.

On 23rd November, the Chinese started opening fire, and it was certain they would put all their effort into capturing IB Ridge and Twin Peaks. In the early hours of 23 October 1962, the Chinese launched an offensive from three sides, and the Assam Rifles posted at Bum La couldn’t pose much resistance. Subedar Singh was given the responsibility, and the rest is history.

As more history of the war surfaces, more truths come out, and more questions about the previous government arise. News18 headed towards the most inhospitable place called Bumla, where China and India conduct border meetings.

Read all the Latest India News here