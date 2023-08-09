TDP Chief Named First Accused for Attack on YSRCP Cadres in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh police has registered a case naming TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu as accused number one (A1) for allegedly instigating his party cadres to attack a group of ruling YSRCP supporters who came to make a representation to him recently.

The police case, filed by Umapathy Reddy, was registered late on Tuesday at Mudiveedu police station in Annamayya district, which also named other TDP leaders such as Devineni Uma, Amaranatha Reddy, Rambhopal Reddy and a dozen more in the descending order as accused.

”He (Naidu) instigated and abetted his followers by giving provocative speeches by saying ’chase them, beat them, attack them’,” Annamayya district superintendent of police R Gangadhara Rao told PTI.

The case was booked under IPC Sections 120B, 147, 153, 307, 115, 109, 323, 324 and 506 read with 149, said Rao.

It relates to the sequence of events that occurred at the tri-junction of Angallu village as part of Naidu’s ’Yudha Bheri’ programme, a 2,500 kilometre tour from Nandikotkur to Pathapatnam, to expose the alleged failure of the YSRCP government in completing irrigation projects.

Prior to the incident in Punganur on August 4, where more than 50 police personnel were injured, including one constable losing an eye and several cadres from the incumbent and opposition parties suffering injuries, police said Naidu ”perpetrated” his supporters to attack YSRCP cadres.

Incidentally, local YSRCP leaders attempted to give a representation to the former chief minister not to allegedly misguide people on projects being stalled in the state as they claim that the principal opposition leader was behind such developments by making his party cadre file litigations in courts and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

However, police said Naidu allegedly perpetrated his cadres to attack those people who came to submit the representation.

Rao said Naidu is responsible for the actions of his supporters because he instigated them and noted that abetments are dealt with IPC Sections such as 115 and others.

Under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder), the SP said the instigator is equally liable for the consequences of his abetment, noting that Section 307 does not require the manifestation of injuries or blood.

Rao said police are in possession of video evidence of Naidu perpetrating his supporters to attack YSRCP cadres and observed that they will proceed with their investigation.