TDP Leader Files Complaint Against Dog for Removing Andhra CM's Poster

A leader from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lodged a complaint accusing a dog of removing a poster featuring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A video capturing the incident in Vijayawada has emerged. Dasari Udaya Sri, a TDP member, filed a complaint against the dog at Payakaraopet police station, demanding the identification and punishment of the actual perpetrators.

In a bizarre incident, a police complaint by a group of women has been filed against a dog for tearing a poster of #AndhraPradesh CM Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.#YSJagan pic.twitter.com/U7vbqkWO9n— IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2023

The police have initiated an investigation to locate the dog and its owner.

Read all the Latest India News here