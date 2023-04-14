CHANGE LANGUAGE
TDP Leader Files Complaint Against Dog for Removing Andhra CM's Poster
TDP Leader Files Complaint Against Dog for Removing Andhra CM's Poster

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 08:08 IST

Vijayawada, India

Copos have started an investigation against the dog and its owner. (IANS)

A complaint has been filed against the dog at Payakaraopet police station, demanding the identification and punishment of the actual perpetrators.

A leader from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has lodged a complaint accusing a dog of removing a poster featuring Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A video capturing the incident in Vijayawada has emerged. Dasari Udaya Sri, a TDP member, filed a complaint against the dog at Payakaraopet police station, demanding the identification and punishment of the actual perpetrators.

The police have initiated an investigation to locate the dog and its owner.

April 14, 2023
April 14, 2023