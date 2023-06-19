Tea Garden Workers Display Meticulous Plucking Skills in Unique Competition

Though plucking tea leaves may appear simple, it is a meticulous task that requires delicate expertise. Amidst the lush green tea gardens, workers carefully break off tea buds and leaves using practised hands.

Holding the branch with their left hand, they gently snap off the tea bud or the bud with one or two leaves using their index finger and thumb. Avoiding any contact with their fingernails, these techniques are performed daily by tea pickers carrying their trademark bamboo baskets on their backs.

“For the first time in the country, we organized this plucking competition on behalf of the Amalgamated Estates. A total of 25 estates from Assam and West Bengal participated in this unique challenge. We divided the group into clusters and selected five participants from each cluster to compete against one another. Among them, 30 workers from 25 estates were chosen, with Rajoi Division of Kakojan Tea Estate reaching the finals. Each worker was allotted 20 minutes, and the judging criteria included plucking productivity, area coverage, quality of plucking, and table level of the bushes post-plucking," informed Rajiv Kumar, Manager of Rajoi Division.

Lilima Nayak from Rajoi exhibited exceptional skill and agility, plucking 7.4 kilograms of tea leaves within the given 20 minutes. She collected 208 leaves to achieve this weight.

With the bamboo basket on her back and a sense of accomplishment on her face, Lilima joyfully expressed, “I am happy today. The manager and supervisor praised me. I plucked over seven kilograms from 208 bushes in 20 minutes. I won one lakh rupees, and this is the first time I have been rewarded for my plucking skills."

Lilima’s fellow tea picker in the garden shared that she can pluck 70 kilograms of green tea in 8 hours.

“This initiative was aimed at inspiring the women in the tea garden and making their daily work more interesting and competitive. We hope for increased participation in the coming years," stated Rajiv Kumar, Manager of Rajoi Division.

Methods of Plucking Tea There are two main methods of plucking tea: hand plucking and machine plucking. Hand plucking can be further categorized into three techniques.

The first method involves breaking off the tea bud or bud with leaves by gently snapping them off using the index finger and thumb of the right hand, while holding the branch with the left hand. This method yields a small quantity of fresh tea leaves, suitable for producing high-quality teas.

The second method is called pulling the tea, which is the most commonly used technique. Tea pluckers grasp the tea shoot with their thumb and forefinger, sometimes using their middle finger as well, and pull the tea either with their palm facing down or up.

The third method involves plucking tea with both hands, significantly increasing the picking efficiency.

In this technique, tea pluckers use both hands to collect the leaves. While this method boosts speed and efficiency, it requires tea trees with ideal crowns, flat surfaces, and simultaneous germination.

Assam alone produces nearly 700 million kilograms of tea annually, accounting for about half of India’s total tea production.

The state generates foreign exchange earnings of approximately Rs. 3,000 crore each year. India contributes 23 per cent of the global tea output and employs

around 1.2 million workers in Assam’s tea plantations.

With approximately 850 major tea estates and over 1.5 lakh small tea growers, the tea industry is a significant contributor to the state’s economy.